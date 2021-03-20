NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $88.36 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $88.36 million and approximately $58.49 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00455766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00694965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

