NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $919,098.02 and $8.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011634 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,120,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,877,020 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

