nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 2,507,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

