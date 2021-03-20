Nxt Hits Market Cap of $44.38 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $44.38 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006911 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.