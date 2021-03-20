OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. OAX has a market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00051702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.62 or 0.00663596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034467 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

