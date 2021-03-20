Oberndorf William E Has $149.44 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oberndorf William E trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,811 shares during the quarter. AppFolio comprises 67.0% of Oberndorf William E’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oberndorf William E owned about 2.42% of AppFolio worth $149,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

APPF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

