Oberndorf William E Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oberndorf William E increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 7.7% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oberndorf William E owned 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $103,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 721,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,400. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

