OceanEx Token Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $445,774.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00660970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

