OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

