ODUWA Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $10,969.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

