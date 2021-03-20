Odyssey Trading Down 0.7% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.