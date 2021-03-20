Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00009168 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.20 or 1.00062393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00073288 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.