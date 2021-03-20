OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $13.87 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $13.87 million and $639,876.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00456574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00139218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00661957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00074897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,168 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

