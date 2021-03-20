OKCash (OK) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $36,179.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,879,546 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

