Omnitude Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 110.4% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $4.54 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

