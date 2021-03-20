OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OneMain by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 54.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OneMain by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.62%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

