Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

