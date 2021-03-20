Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

