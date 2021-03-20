Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 13,731 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

