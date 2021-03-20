Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 39,945 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,180.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

