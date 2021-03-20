Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 72,685 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,473,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.