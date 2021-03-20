Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

