Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

NYSE RY opened at $93.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

