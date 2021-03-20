Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 13,536 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Xylem by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

