Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

