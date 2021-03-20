Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 375.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 74,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

