Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,819.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

Shares of DG stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $135.04 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

