Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.31 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

