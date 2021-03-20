Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

