Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.38 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 40,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

