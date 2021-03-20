Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.45 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.