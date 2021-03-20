Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

