Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.11 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.85 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

