Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.15 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE RLI opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.