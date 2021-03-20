Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.18 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMW opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
