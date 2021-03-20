Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.18 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.