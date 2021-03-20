Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.19 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.63 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

