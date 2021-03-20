Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.25 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

