Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.40 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

OC stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

