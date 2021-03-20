Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.43 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,940,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,507,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $240.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.60. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

