Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

