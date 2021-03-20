Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

