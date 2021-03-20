Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,438,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

