Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

