Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

