Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

