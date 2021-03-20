Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

