Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,098,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.55 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

