Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 22,247 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.34 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

