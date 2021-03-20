Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

