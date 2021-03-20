Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,794.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

