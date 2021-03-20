Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,794.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PCAR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
